Serentica Renewables To Develop 170 MW Hybrid Project For MRF

Serentica Renewables on Monday announced that it will develop a solar-wind hybrid project with a total installed capacity of 170 MW to supply captive power to tyre manufacturer MRF Ltd.

A special purpose vehicle was created to supply RE power to MRF in which MRF has picked captive minority stake and the rest is held by Serentica, a company statement said.

Serentica has signed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with MRF to supply clean power under the captive power framework.

The clean energy will be supplied from a new hybrid renewable energy project with a total installed capacity of around 170 MW, currently under development by Serentica.