SEPC Wins Solar Power Project Of Rs 650 Crore

SEPC Ltd. has bagged an order worth of Rs 650 crore from Parmeshi Urja Ltd. for a solar power project in Maharashtra.

The contract includes setting up of a 133-megawatt AC solar power project at 26 locations in Maharashtra. The project will be carried out through engineering, procurement and construction model, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

On May 28, shares of SEPC rose to the highest level since late March after its UAE-based wholly owned subsidiary won an order worth Rs 75.6 core. SEPC FZE, Sharjah received the order from Lauren Engineers & Constructors INC for construction, supply, and installation of four units with 45,000-liter capacity steel tanks.