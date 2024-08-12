SEPC Subsidiary Gets Rs 2,700-Crore Cement Project From Uzbek Firm

Shriram EPC FZE, a subsidiary of the Services Export Promotion Council, got a project for the construction of a cement project for more than $325 million or about Rs 2,700 crore, from JV Ohongron Sement MS LLC in Tashkent, Republic of Uzbekistan, according to an exchange filing.

The project involves the construction of a 3 million-tonne greenfield cement plant at Urgaz Village, Akhangaran District, Tashkent, Republic of Uzbekistan, on a turnkey basis.

The project involves design, engineering, project management, civil works supply, erection, testing and commissioning at the plant on behalf of the SEPC subsidiary.

The project has to be executed in 30 months, the filing said.

Shares of SEPC rose over 2.72% to trade at Rs 18.41 apiece, compared to a 0.08% downturn in the NSE Nifty 50.