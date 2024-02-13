Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher As ICICI Bank, RIL Lead Gains: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices were trading higher through midday on Tuesday as banking stocks recovered and index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd. gained over 1%.

At 11:54 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 rose 116.55 points or 0.54% to 21,732.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 449.41 points or 0.63% to 71,521.90.

As for Nifty, the short-term trend is negative, indicating a potential "sell on rise" strategy, as long as the index remains below the 21,850 mark. Support is seen at 21,500 on the downside, according to Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer of SAS Online.