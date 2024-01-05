Sensex, Nifty Near Day's Low As Banks Weigh: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices erased most of their early gains through midday on Thursday to trade near intraday lows, led by losses in financial services stocks.

As of 12:09 p.m., the Nifty 50 was 30.50 points, or 0.14%, higher at 21,689.10, while the Sensex rose 85.42 points, or 0.12%, to 71,932.99.

"Nifty witnessed a U-turn with a gap-up opening and went on to rise gradually as the day progressed to end on a positive note, improving the bias and sentiment once again," said Prabhudas Lilladher in a note. "The support is seen around 21,550, while the resistance is seen at 21,800 level."