Sensex Crosses 70,500 As Banks, IT Stocks Gain: Midday Market Update

Indian benchmark indices largely maintained their opening gains on Thursday, with the Sensex crossing the 70,500 mark for the first time through midday, led by bank and information technology stocks.

The positive sentiment was driven by the U.S. Fed's signal of rate cuts in 2024. Both the indices hit fresh lifetime highs.

As of 12:41 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was 842.43 points, or 1.21% higher at 70,427.03, while the NSE Nifty 50 was up 234.60 points, or 1.12% at 21,160. 95 points.

"Positive sentiments prevail both globally and domestically, with Nifty poised for a breakout above 21,050 and Bank Nifty above 47,600," said Shrey Jain, founder and chief executive officer of SAS Online. "On the weekly expiry day, a robust support zone for Nifty lies between 20,925 and 21,025."