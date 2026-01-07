Senior Meesho Executive Megha Agarwal Quits After Seven-Year Stint

Megha Agarwal, the general manager-business of ecommerce marketplace Meesho Ltd., resigned on Wednesday. Agarwal joined Meesho in 2019 and was elevated to lead the company's growth function in 2022, as per media reports.

She took over the role of general manager-business in 2023 when Utkrishta Kumar quit from the position and reported directly to founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey. The reason for the resignation was not disclosed by the Bengaluru-based firm.

The company also announced Milan Partani, General Manager-User Growth and Content Commerce, will now assume the role of General Manager – Commerce Platform, according to a stock exchange filing.