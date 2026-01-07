Senior Meesho Executive Megha Agarwal Quits After Seven-Year Stint
As general manager-business, Megha Agarwal led the category management function, and was one among six senior management personnel who directly reported to the CEO.
Megha Agarwal, the general manager-business of ecommerce marketplace Meesho Ltd., resigned on Wednesday. Agarwal joined Meesho in 2019 and was elevated to lead the company's growth function in 2022, as per media reports.
She took over the role of general manager-business in 2023 when Utkrishta Kumar quit from the position and reported directly to founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey. The reason for the resignation was not disclosed by the Bengaluru-based firm.
The company also announced Milan Partani, General Manager-User Growth and Content Commerce, will now assume the role of General Manager – Commerce Platform, according to a stock exchange filing.
As general manager-business, Megha Agarwal led the category management function, and was one among six senior management personnel who directly reported to the CEO.
According to the company’s IPO prospectus, Agarwal owned 35 lakh equity shares, representing around 0.14% of the total shareholding.
Meesho was founded by Aatrey and CTO Sanjeev Barnwal in 2015. It hit the stock market in December 2024 after a Rs 5,421-crore initial public offering.
Shares closed 5% lower at Rs 173.20 on the BSE after the one-month anchor lock-in period ended, compared to a 0.1% decline in the benchmark Sensex. The stock is up 2% since listing.
While Meesho continues to post strong revenue growth and operates a distinct social commerce model, the timeline to sustainable profitability remains uncertain. Investors are cautious about the trajectory of earnings, especially in a market environment that is increasingly prioritising profitability over pure growth.