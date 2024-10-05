Senco Gold Planning Rs 450-Crore Fundraise, Says CEO Suvankar Sen

Senco Gold Ltd. is planning to raise funds of up to Rs 450 crore from the market, according to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Suvankar Sen. The company’s board will soon meet to discuss the possible fundraiser, he told NDTV Profit.

The fundraiser will enable Senco Gold carry on with its expansion plan of opening 18 to 20 stores every year, the top executive said.

Talking about the impact of the ongoing festive season on the company, Sen said he expected sales to grow 10-12% despite the damp due to rising prices of the precious metal after the Fed rate cut.

“Considering that we have Diwali, Dhanteras and the wedding season, I am assuming that there will be an increase in sales, in terms of value for the industry—about 10-12% compared to last year—because you have to keep in mind that the gold prices have moved up,” he said.