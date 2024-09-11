When Chips Are Down, You Can Bet On India, Says PM Modi

India is the "right place" for the semiconductor industry in view of the country's aspirational market, growing manufacturing base and reformist government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, while addressing the Semicon India 2024 event in Greater Noida.

"When the chips are down, you can bet on India...In 21st century India, the chips are never down," Modi said.

This is the right time to be in India, the prime minister said as he called upon global semiconductor players to invest in the country. "India's semiconductor industry has special diodes, energy flows both ways from the government and investors."

"Earlier, the status was 'let the chips fall where they may'. Today, it is to produce more chips," Modi said, adding that the government supports 50% in costs for companies looking to invest.

Currently, five semiconductor projects with Rs 1.5-lakh-crore investment are underway, and several other projects are in the pipeline, he noted.