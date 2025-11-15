Selling On Flipkart? Here’s What Changes Under The New Commission Rules

Flipkart, owned by Walmart, plans to stop charging commission from sellers on products priced up to Rs 1,000. The company will also drop commissions for all products sold through Shopsy, its hyper-value marketplace. The new commission rules will apply to a wide range of products listed on Flipkart.

The move is being seen as a strategy to counter the rise of e-commerce platform Meesho. Under Flipkart’s new commission rules, sellers are expected to offer lower prices and attract more buyers.

Flipkart’s value segment targets mass and low-income consumers. Many of the products in this category cost only a few hundred rupees. The new policy will likely help Flipkart to strengthen its position in the budget market and increase competition in the low-cost online space.

“Unlike Flipkart and Amazon, Meesho doesn’t charge take rates to merchants but makes money on advertisements and mark-up on logistics,” analysts at BofA were cited as saying by Times of India.