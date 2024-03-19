Selena Gomez Weighs Sale Of Cosmetics Brand Valued At $2 Billion

The Business of Fashion, a website that follows the industry, named Rare Beauty one of the “most sought-after M&A targets for 2024,” with a valuation of $2 billion. Gomez and her team launched Rare Beauty in 2020, with a focus on liquid cosmetics that could be applied with minimal tools. The company’s blush became a viral hit on TikTok the following year. Other popular products include a highlighter compact. Rare Beauty’s packaging is designed to be easy to use.