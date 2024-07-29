SEBI's SEVA: Trying Out The Market Regulator's AI Chatbot

India's market watchdog has launched a virtual assistant named SEVA, an artificial intelligence-driven chatbot for educating investors. The chatbot, out in its beta version currently, is in line with the Securities and Exchange Board of India's mandate of investor protection.

According to SEBI, the chatbot is currently enabled to answer questions on general information on the securities market, the latest master circulars, the grievance redressal process, etc. "Based on the feedback received from the users, additional areas will be added to the chatbot," it said.

NDTV Profit took a demo of SEVA, which is built by BharatGPT, to explore its capabilities and guardrails.