SEBI-Sahara Case: Supreme Court Directs Company To Deposit Rs 1,000 Crore Within A Month

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed two Sahara India Pariwar companies—Sahara India Real Estate Corp. and Sahara Housing Investment Corp.—to deposit Rs 1,000 crore in the SEBI-Sahara Fund within the next 30 days.

Additionally, Sahara has 30 days to negotiate a joint venture or land development agreement for their Versova property in order to make up the remaining shortfall.

Notably, the top court had directed Sahara to pay up Rs 25,000 crore in the SEBI-Sahara fund. So far, Sahara has paid about Rs 15,000 crore. Therefore, the remaining shortfall is currently Rs 10,000 crore.

The court further stated that any Sahara group company selling other property in the interim must deposit the proceeds into the SEBI-Sahara fund.

The court will take up the case again after a month to make sure that Sahara has made good on the court's directions.

Appearing for Sahara, senior advocate Kapil Sibal maintained that the top court ruling from 2012 gives an impression that all of Sahara's depositors are fictitious. "Supreme Court has proceeded on the assumption that there are no depositors," he said.

Sahara had sent 127 trucks to SEBI containing all the documents of depositors, Sibal said. Twelve years have passed and they (SEBI) still hasn't conducted the verification exercise, he said.