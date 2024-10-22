SEBI Mandates Reporting Of High-Value Mutual Fund Transactions Over Rs 15 Lakh

SEBI, through a notification in November 2022, included trading in mutual fund units under the insider trading rules. This was aimed at enhancing the integrity and transparency within AMCs. The notified rules will be applicable from Nov. 1, 2024.

As per the notification, an insider cannot trade in the units of a mutual fund scheme while in possession of unpublished price-sensitive information, which may have a material impact on the net asset value of a scheme or on the interest of the unit holders of the scheme.