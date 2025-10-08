Scotch Whisky Makers Join Keir Starmer's India Trade Mission Eyeing GBP 1 Billion In Sales

The Scotch Whisky Association and producers in the UK have joined Prime Minister Keir Starmer's trade mission to India. The industry has come into the the spotlight as a "big winner" of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which the UK government expects will grow the Scottish economy by 190 million pounds a year.

Indian import tariffs on Scotch are set to be slashed, which has the potential increase sales to GBP 1 billion a year in the world's largest whisky market.

The British delegation's trip will include key meetings with senior Indian government ministers and businesses, to deepen the trade and diplomatic relationships between Scotland and India, according to the UK Foreign Office.