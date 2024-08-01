Scientist And Researchers Welcome Rollback Of Import Duty Hike On Lab Chemicals

The government has removed the recent hike on import duty for lab chemicals, restoring it to 10% from 150% after facing severe backlash from scientists and experts. The hike could have “severely” increased costs involved in research and development activities, especially in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space, according to researchers and scientists.

The new norm is effective Aug. 1.

The new rule will be applied to chemicals if the imported goods are for use in laboratories or for research and development purposes and not sold after import, according to a notification issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs on July 31.

In case of non-compliance with the new norm, the offender will be liable to pay an amount equal to the duty on the quantity of chemicals proven to have not been used for research and development activities, it said.

“It is a welcome setback. If the government had gone ahead with the hike, it would have led to a substantial increase in R&D costs for organisations and manufacturers. It would have had a detrimental effect on the overall R&D ecosystem," said Dr. Debojyoti Dhar, co-founder and director at biotech firm Leucine Rich Bio.

Sudarshan Jain, secretary general at the India Pharmaceutical Alliance, is very happy with the government's decision. "The R&D would have become very expensive with the 150% duty hike," he said.