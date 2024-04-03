Schneider Electric India To Spend Rs 3,500 Crore On Capacity Expansion: Chairperson
Schneider has technology to make grids future ready by integrating renewable power at distributed levels, the top executive says.
Schneider Electric has undertaken an investment plan of Rs 3,500 crore to expand capacity in India and cater to the growing power demand.
The investments will happen across its three major brands — Schneider Electric India, L&T Electrical and Automation, and Luminous Power Technologies — over the next couple of years, according to Manish Pant, chairperson of Schneider Electric India. "Once that capacity is achieved, we will invest more to meet the growing demand."
As the world and India move towards meeting their sustainability goals, they will require electrification and digital solutions, coupled with software and artificial intelligence to manage the supply and demand-side efficiencies, Pant told NDTV Profit in an interview.
Schneider has 30 manufacturing units and a strong research and development team in India, he said. "India is one of the four global hubs for Schneider and it is ready to cater to the transition demand arising out of not just India, but even from abroad."
Schneider has technology to make grids future ready by integrating renewable power at distributed levels, according to the top executive, who is also the executive vice president for its international operations.
With increase in renewable power capacity from residences and commercial and industrial rooftops, grids will need to have the capacity to integrate electrons from any corner of the country. "We have the digital solutions to make grids future ready," Pant said.
On the demand side, the company has various solutions in the form of software and eco-structure platforms, which manage energy demand of large buildings, factories, hotels, hospitals and data centres that are considered big guzzlers of electricity. "These platforms help manage energy efficiency and reduce power consumption along with optimally balancing the power demand and supply," he said.
The company is also in the process of using artificial intelligence to drive energy transition, improve efficiency and improve factory productivity, Pant said.