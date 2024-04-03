Schneider Electric India To Spend Rs 3,500 Crore On Capacity Expansion: Chairperson

Schneider Electric has undertaken an investment plan of Rs 3,500 crore to expand capacity in India and cater to the growing power demand.

The investments will happen across its three major brands — Schneider Electric India, L&T Electrical and Automation, and Luminous Power Technologies — over the next couple of years, according to Manish Pant, chairperson of Schneider Electric India. "Once that capacity is achieved, we will invest more to meet the growing demand."

As the world and India move towards meeting their sustainability goals, they will require electrification and digital solutions, coupled with software and artificial intelligence to manage the supply and demand-side efficiencies, Pant told NDTV Profit in an interview.

Schneider has 30 manufacturing units and a strong research and development team in India, he said. "India is one of the four global hubs for Schneider and it is ready to cater to the transition demand arising out of not just India, but even from abroad."