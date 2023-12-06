Scania India Announces Partnership With PPS Motors

Speaking about the collaboration, Johan P Schlyter, Managing Director, Scania Commercial Vehicles India Pvt Ltd said, "Through this agreement with PPS Motors, we have laid the foundation for an impactful alliance focused on our mining tippers segment in India. By leveraging our cutting-edge technology, we are optimistic about making a substantial contribution to India's efforts in reaching its net-zero emission goal."

PPS Motors has established six regional warehouses across India, which have close proximity to the mining sites and are strategically connected to Scania's central warehouse in Nagpur, creating a robust hub-and-spoke model, the release said.