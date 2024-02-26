SBI To L&T: Nomura Top Stock Bets After 'Strong' Q3 Earnings

India Inc delivered strong third quarter earnings with BSE 200+ universe recording 30% earnings growth year-on-year ahead of estimates, according to Nomura.

The earnings upgrades were observed in the autos, transport/logistics, and power/coal sectors, the research firm said in a Feb. 23 note.

Conversely, certain sectors faced downward adjustments in earnings estimates during this period; the chemicals and consumer staples sectors witnessed notable earnings cuts, the note said.