SBI To Hire 3,500 Officers In Next 5 Months To Drive Business Growth

As regards specialist officers, he said, around 1,300 odd officers have already been selected to look after the IT and cybersecurity space.

The advertisement for 541 PO vacancies is out. Applications have already been received. The recruitment for POs is through a three-stage process: preliminaries, mains, and a psychometric test and interviews.

Additionally, he said, "around 3,000 circle-based officers are now being considered. This should get concluded in the current financial year."

Earlier this year, SBI Chairman C S Setty announced that the bank's total recruitment across categories would be about 18,000. Of which, around 13,500 will be clerical recruitment, and the remaining will be probationary officers and locally based officers.

In the first quarter, SBI announced the recruitment of 13,455 junior associates and 505 POs to enhance the customer experience at its branches across the country.