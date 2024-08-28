NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsSBI Raises Rs 7,500 Crore Via Tier-II Bond Issue
SBI Raises Rs 7,500 Crore Via Tier-II Bond Issue

The coupon rate was in line with market’s expectations of around 7.35-7.40%.

28 Aug 2024, 04:20 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representational image of an SBI branch in Mumbai.&nbsp;(Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Representational image of an SBI branch in Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

State Bank of India raised Rs 7,500 crore through the issue of tier-II bonds maturing in 15 years at a coupon of 7.42%, the lender said in a media statement on Wednesday.

Last week, NDTV Profit exclusively reported that the state owned bank will tap the bond market with a tier-II bond issue this week.

The bank saw strong demand for its tier-II bond issue from pension funds, provident funds, mutual funds and other banks, it said in a statement.

Tier-II bonds are a part of a bank's borrowing mix with less risk than tier-I bonds in case of a default. Tier-II bonds are part of subordinated debt because they do not have the first claim on assets in the event of bank liquidation.

The last time SBI raised funds through a tier-II bond issue was in late 2023, when it mopped up Rs 10,000 crore through a 15-year bond at a coupon of 7.81%. So far this fiscal, SBI has raised Rs 20,000 crore through two tranches of infrastructure bonds.

