SBI Raises Rs 7,500 Crore Via Second Tranche Of Tier-II Bond At 7.33%

State Bank of India bagged Rs 7,500 crore through its second tranche of tier-II bonds at a coupon of 7.33% on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter told NDTV Profit.

The 15-year bond issue, which had a base size of Rs 4,000 crore and a greenshoe option of Rs 3,500 crore, was fully subscribed.

The tier-II bonds carry a call option on the tenth anniversary from the allotment date.

These bonds, rated AAA by CRISIL Ratings, will be allotted on Thursday.

This issuance has come as SBI last month, raised Rs 7,500 crore through Tier-II bonds maturing in 15 years at 7.42%. It was fully subscribed.