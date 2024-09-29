SBI Plans Innovative Combo Product To Attract Depositors, Says Chairman CS Setty

Stressing that deposit is a function of interest rate and customer service, Setty said, "Obviously, there is a requirement of adequately compensating our customers, but we would not like to fight in the rate war. I think most of the banks are also pursuing a balancing act of giving the right rate as well as right service. So, our focus is on improving the customer service and also adequately compensating our customers."

In addition, he said, SBI has given thrust on opening new accounts and almost 50,000 to 60,000 savings bank accounts opened a day.