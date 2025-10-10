SBI MD Role To PSU Bank CEOs: These Jobs Are Now Open To Private Sector — Eligibility Criteria, Who Can Apply

For the first time in the country’s banking history, the government has allowed professionals from the private sector to compete for senior leadership roles in public sector banks, including the coveted role of Managing Director (MD) at the State Bank of India.

This change represents a significant departure from earlier methods of appointing leaders like MDs and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in state-owned financial institutions. It forms part of a wider push to ensure greater openness, encourage healthy competition, and base top-level recruitment in the banking sector on merit.