SBI MD Role To PSU Bank CEOs: These Jobs Are Now Open To Private Sector — Eligibility Criteria, Who Can Apply

Leadership positions in public sector banks are now open to private sector professionals.

10 Oct 2025, 02:04 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
(Photo source: NDTV Profit)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

For the first time in the country’s banking history, the government has allowed professionals from the private sector to compete for senior leadership roles in public sector banks, including the coveted role of Managing Director (MD) at the State Bank of India.

This change represents a significant departure from earlier methods of appointing leaders like MDs and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in state-owned financial institutions. It forms part of a wider push to ensure greater openness, encourage healthy competition, and base top-level recruitment in the banking sector on merit.

Which Top Leadership Positions Are Open?

Private sector professionals can now apply for the post of SBI MD. A document accessed by NDTV Profit reveals that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has given its nod to updated consolidated guidelines governing the selection of Whole-Time Directors, covering positions such as Chairpersons, CEOs, MDs, and Executive Directors (EDs), in public sector banks and government-owned insurance firms.

Eligibility Criteria And Who Can Apply

The updated policy allows professionals from the private sector to apply for the role of Managing Director at the State Bank of India, subject to strict eligibility conditions. 

Candidates are required to have a minimum of 21 years of professional experience, with at least 15 of those in the banking industry. They must have held a board-level position for two years or a senior role just below the board-level for at least three years.

How It Will Work

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), which oversees recommendations for senior appointments in the financial sector, has been authorised to work with independent HR firms to evaluate applicants from the private sector.

In a notable change, the government has decided to drop the use of Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APARs) in the selection process, moving instead toward a contemporary, performance-focused evaluation system.

The Ministry of Finance’s Department of Financial Services has officially informed public sector banks and government-owned insurance companies of the updated appointment rules.

