"State Bank of India increased lending rates across most tenors in the range of five to 10 basis points. The revised rates will come into effect from Monday, according to a statementSBI hiked the marginal cost of fund-based lending rate for all tenors, except overnight that was left unchanged at 8.1%. The one-month MCLR has been hiked five basis points to 8.35%. One basis point is 0.01 percentage point.The MCLR for tenors of three months, six months, one year and two years have been increased by 10 basis points. Three-year MCLR has been hiked by five basis points..Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week.The marginal cost of funds-based lending rate, or MCLR, is the minimum interest rate below which a bank cannot loan money to its customers. With this hike, loan interest rates will now also increase.This is the second monthly hike in MCLR by SBI in a row, following a 10-basis-point raise in June..Foreign Banks Are Snapping Up Short-Term Indian Bonds, Bank of America Says"