SBI Gets 'Best Bank In India 2025' Award From NY-Based Global Finance
Union minister Piyush Goyal made a post on social media platform X, expressing his pride regarding the awards.
State Bank of India won World's Best Consumer Bank 2025 and Best Bank in India 2025 awards from Global Finance, New York, according to a press release on Thursday.
The accolades were announced at the Global Finance Award Ceremony held during the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings 2025.
"We are deeply honoured by Global Finance‘s recognition of SBI’s daily commitment to excellence. Serving 520 million customers and adding 65,000 new customers daily requires significant investment in technology and digitalisation. As a ‘Digital First, Consumer First’ bank, our flagship mobile application serves over 100 million customers, with 10 million daily active users," Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, group chairperson at State Bank of India, said.
"Proud to see our very own State Bank of India honoured with two prestigious titles by Global Finance, New York, at the 2025 Best Bank Awards Ceremony for its outstanding service & customer trust worldwide.
Heartiest congratulations to the entire SBI family on this well-deserved recognition. SBI's steadfast commitment to financial inclusion & its continuous efforts to serve every section of society is a testament to the pivotal role it is playing in advancing India's growth story," Goyal wrote in his post.
World's Best Consumer Bank & Best Bank in India, @TheOfficialSBI ð®ð³— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 23, 2025
Proud to see our very own State Bank of India honoured with two prestigious titles by Global Finance, New York, at the 2025 Best Bank Awards Ceremony for its outstanding service & customer trust worldwide.â¦ pic.twitter.com/JqT5gD4LZG
Shares of SBI's closed 0.41% higher at Rs 911.55 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.09% higher in the benchmark Nifty. The stock had risen 15.97% in the last 12 months and 14.67% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of 50 analysts tracking the company, 41 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, eight recommend 'hold' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 4.8%.