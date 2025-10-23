SBI Gets 'Best Bank In India 2025' Award From NY-Based Global Finance

State Bank of India won World's Best Consumer Bank 2025 and Best Bank in India 2025 awards from Global Finance, New York, according to a press release on Thursday.

The accolades were announced at the Global Finance Award Ceremony held during the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings 2025.

"We are deeply honoured by Global Finance‘s recognition of SBI’s daily commitment to excellence. Serving 520 million customers and adding 65,000 new customers daily requires significant investment in technology and digitalisation. As a ‘Digital First, Consumer First’ bank, our flagship mobile application serves over 100 million customers, with 10 million daily active users," Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, group chairperson at State Bank of India, said.

Union minister Piyush Goyal made a post on social media platform X, expressing his pride regarding the awards.