SBI Digital Banking Services To Be Unavailable On October 25 Due To Scheduled Maintenance

The State Bank of India has announced a scheduled maintenance activity in the early hours of October 25, during which several of its digital banking services will remain temporarily unavailable.

According to the bank, services including Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Internet Banking, National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), and the YONO app will not be accessible between 1:10 a.m. and 2:10 a.m. Normal operations are expected to resume immediately after the one-hour maintenance window.

SBI said, “Customers are advised to use our ATM and UPI Lite services. We regret the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

Earlier, SBI had scheduled a UPI maintenance activity for October 24, from 12:15 a.m. to 1:00 a.m., but it was later postponed by a day.

During this downtime, customers can continue using UPI Lite for low-value transactions.