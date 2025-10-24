Business NewsBusinessSBI Digital Banking Services To Be Unavailable On October 25 Due To Scheduled Maintenance
SBI Digital Banking Services To Be Unavailable On October 25 Due To Scheduled Maintenance

During this downtime, customers can continue using UPI Lite for low-value transactions.

24 Oct 2025, 08:07 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
(Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
The State Bank of India has announced a scheduled maintenance activity in the early hours of October 25, during which several of its digital banking services will remain temporarily unavailable.

According to the bank, services including Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Internet Banking, National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), and the YONO app will not be accessible between 1:10 a.m. and 2:10 a.m. Normal operations are expected to resume immediately after the one-hour maintenance window.

SBI said, “Customers are advised to use our ATM and UPI Lite services. We regret the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

Earlier, SBI had scheduled a UPI maintenance activity for October 24, from 12:15 a.m. to 1:00 a.m., but it was later postponed by a day.

During this downtime, customers can continue using UPI Lite for low-value transactions.

How to Activate UPI Lite on BHIM SBI Pay

  • Open the BHIM SBI Pay app and tap on the UPI Lite section.

  • Load funds into your UPI Lite wallet as prompted.

  • Once funds are successfully added, UPI Lite will be activated.

Key Details About UPI Lite

  • Deactivation: You can deactivate UPI Lite anytime through the BHIM SBI Pay app.

  • Bank Statement: UPI Lite transactions do not appear in your bank statement, as they are deducted directly from the wallet. Only the wallet load amount will be visible.

  • PIN Requirement: No UPI PIN is required for UPI Lite transactions, making low-value payments faster and easier.

  • Purpose: UPI Lite is designed for quick, pinless payments under Rs 1,000. The loaded balance functions like cash, and users are responsible for managing their wallet balance.

Enabling UPI Lite

As per NPCI guidelines, customers can enable the UPI Lite (On-Device Wallet) on any UPI app that supports it. The process requires customer consent and a linked bank account with a valid UPI PIN. Once authorised, funds are transferred from the user’s account to the Lite wallet, which is then reflected in the app.

