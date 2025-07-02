State Bank of India said on Wednesday that all its digital banking services were restored by 14:00 IST on Tuesday after a technical issue disrupted transactions for several hours earlier in the day.The country's largest bank had earlier posted on X that services including YONO, RTGS, NEFT, UPI, INB and IMPS were impacted due to a technical issue and had initially expected them to resume by 14:30 IST on July 2. It advised customers to use UPI Lite and ATMs in the meantime..In an update shared shortly after, SBI said, “All our services have been available since 14:00 hrs. Inconvenience caused is regretted.”.SBI is India’s largest lender by assets and operates one of the country’s largest digital banking networks.