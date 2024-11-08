NDTV ProfitBusinessSBI Cuts FY25 Deposit Growth Guidance To 10–11%
SBI Cuts FY25 Deposit Growth Guidance To 10–11%

The bank is trying to contain the cost of deposits.

08 Nov 2024, 04:01 PM IST
NDTV Profit
SBI Chairman CS Setty announces a reduction in the bank's FY25 deposit growth guidance to 10-11%, while forecasting a credit growth range of 14-16% for the current financial year. (State Bank of India. Photo: Vishal Patel/NDTV Profit)

State Bank of India has cut its deposit growth guidance for the current financial year to 10–11% from its previous guidance of 12–13%, Chairman CS Setty said on Friday.

The state-owned bank expects credit growth to be 14-16% in the current fiscal. Setty wants the bank's deposits to grow in double digits in the fiscal and said deposit rates seemed to have peaked.

The bank is trying to contain the cost of deposits, he said in a post earnings conference.

For the quarter ended September, gross advances grew at a healthy pace of 15% to Rs 39.2 lakh crore and deposits clocked a 9% growth to Rs 51.2 lakh crore.

