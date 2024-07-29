SBI Cards Q1 Result Review: Outlook Cautious As Asset Quality Woes Drive Rating Downgrades

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd.'s rising credit costs and deteriorating asset quality have lead to cautious outlooks and rating downgrades, following its first quarter results.

Both UBS and Bernstein downgraded the stock, with the former slashing its target price as well.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, SBI Cards reported profit after tax of Rs 590 crore, aligning with UBS' estimates. The quarter saw stable Net Interest Income and lower operating expenses, though credit costs sharply increased to 8.5% from 7.6% in the previous quarter.

NII grew 20% year-on-year, with margins remaining stable at 10.9% quarter-on-quarter. However, spending growth was weak, with a 4% year-on-year decline and a 3% quarter-on-quarter decrease. Fee income saw a modest rise of 2% year-on-year, impacted by weak corporate spending.

UBS has downgraded SBI Card to 'sell' rating from 'neutral', with a revised price target of Rs 620 apiece, down from Rs 805 per share. It expects cuts in consensus EPS estimates, due to elevated credit costs and slower loan growth, which could act as a downside catalyst.

While, Bernstein noted that certain metrics do not justify SBI Card's 5.4 times price to book value ratio. It gave an 'underperform' rating, with target price of Rs 600 per share.