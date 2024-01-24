SBI Card Raises Rs 525 Crore Through Issuance Of Non-Convertible Debentures

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsSBI Card Raises Rs 525 Crore Through Issuance Of Non-Convertible Debentures
24 Jan 2024, 08:00 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>SBI Elite Credit Card</p></div>
SBI Elite Credit Card

SBI Card on Wednesday said it has raised up to Rs 525 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures to fund its business growth.

It will allot 525 fixed rate, unsecured, rated, taxable, redeemable, subordinate tier II, listed, non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs 525 crore on a private placement basis, according to a regulatory filing.

They will have a face value of Rs 1 crore each and carry a coupon rate of 8.33%, it said.

