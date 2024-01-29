SBI Card Q3 Results Review: Credit Cost Concerns Spark Ratings, Target Price Cut

SBI Cards and Payments Services Ltd. shares fell over 6% as its third-quarter profit fell below analysts' estimates, prompting brokerages to downgrade and cut target price on the stock amid credit cost concerns.

The company's standalone net profit rose 7.8% year-on-year to Rs 549.1 crore, and the total income gained 20.1% to Rs 4,714.6 crore for the quarter ended December. The management expects the credit costs to be elevated for the next two quarters, but it doesn't see normalisation beyond that.

Jefferies expects margins to remain under pressure in the near term due to a rise in short-term rates and a falling revolver mix.

While Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. anticipates hardening interest rates along with risk weights to exert pressure on funding costs, Morgan Stanley sees an increase in the cost of funds in the next quarter.