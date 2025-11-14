SBI Backs Another Wave Of Bank Mergers

State Bank of India (SBI) is supportive of another wave of mergers among state-backed lenders as policymakers explore ways to build scale and finance growth in the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

“Some further rationalization might make sense. There are still some smaller, sub-scale banks,” Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, chairman of the country’s biggest bank, said in an interview with Bloomberg News in Mumbai. “If another round happens, it may not be a bad idea,” he said.

Mumbai-based SBI controls about one quarter of India’s 194 trillion rupees ($2.18 trillion) loan market. A wave of local mergers over the past decade has left 12 state lenders competing with private and foreign players such as HDFC Bank Ltd. and HSBC Holdings Plc. With a balance sheet of $787 billion, SBI dominates the industry, along with its more than 22,500 branches and over 500 million customers.

India is discussing options to create large state lenders, which aligns with the government’s need to fund massive infrastructure and industrial projects in Asia’s third-largest economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target to transform India into a developed economy by 2047. That vision requires bank financing to increase to about 130% of gross domestic product from 56% currently, supporting an expected ten-fold increase in GDP to roughly $30 trillion.