SBI Asked RBI To Reduce CRR On Green Deposits: Chairman

The State Bank of India has asked the Reserve Bank of India for a reduction in the cash reserve ratio for green deposits, according to Chariman Dinesh Kumar Khara.

“We have put across to ask (the regulator), one of course, is a reduction in CRR for green deposits, and second, if at all as a policy, it can be incorporated,” he said.

Some efforts have also started from the regulator, and in some years, there might be some impact on pricing, Khara said.

“Early beginnings have happened from the regulator’s side also, but maybe it will take 2-3 years to start having an impact on the pricing too.”

Khara was responding to queries at the inaugural address of IIM Kozhikode and NSE’s annual conference on macroeconomics, banking and finance, in Mumbai.

On green financing, Khara said SBI is engaging with some entities to see if an accounting standard can be set. The way the system is moving towards climate finance, green accounting will be needed going forward, he said.

SBI has started evaluating borrowers on the basis of ESG ratings, the chairman said. “We have also asked the regulator to nudge and help the banking system."