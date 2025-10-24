Satya Nadella’s Pay Package Surges To $96.5 Million Amid AI Boom — Check Earnings Of Top US Tech CEOs

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella earned a whopping $96.5 million in fiscal 2025, his highest payout since taking over in 2014. Most of his compensation came from stock awards, along with $9.5 million in cash incentives and nearly $200,000 in other pay, according to a Fortune report

Nadella’s hefty pay package is mostly linked to tech giants’ stock performance, driven by the rising competition in the AI landscape. In 2025, Microsoft’s shares have climbed 23%, more than doubling in value, over the past three years. Currently, Microsoft’s market capitalisation stands at nearly $4 trillion.

As a result, Nadella’s compensation, which is tied closely to the Microsoft stock, also rose alongside the company’s AI-fuelled gains, the report added.

According to CNBC, roughly 87% of Nadella’s pay for the year, amounting to $84 million, came from stock awards. His pay last fiscal stood at $79.1 million.

Since ChatGPT’s debut in November 2022, investors have been betting heavily on the AI-led technology companies. A Reuters report cited Citigroup strategists’ estimate, which highlighted that nearly 50% of the S&P 500’s roughly $57 trillion market capitalisation has “high” or “medium” AI exposure.