Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed On November 9?
With all the rush during the work week, many people save bank-related work for the weekends. This makes Saturdays a prime day for catching up on bank-related tasks. However, it must be noted that banks in India do not operate on all Saturdays of the month.
So, what does this mean for bank access this Saturday, Nov. 9?
Are Banks Open Or Closed This Saturday, Nov. 9?
Banks in India are typically closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month unless specified otherwise. Since Nov. 9 is the second Saturday, banks across India will remain closed on this day.
Banks generally follow the standard holiday guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India, which includes specified holidays, second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays.
Bank holidays, as per the RBI, are broadly categorised into three types – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, real-time gross settlement (RTGS) holidays and bank account-closing holidays. In addition, banks are closed on every second and fourth Saturday of each month.
On top of this, holidays for festivals vary by state and regional offices of the central bank.
Upcoming Bank Holidays In November
Banks observe several holidays during the festive season in India, which typically falls in October and November. While the season is coming to an end, there are still some bank holidays left in this month. Here is the list of bank holidays in November:
Egaas-Bagwaal/Nongkrem Dance, Nov. 12: Banks will remain closed in Uttarakhand and Meghalaya.
Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima, Nov. 15: Banks will remain closed in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Mizoram, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh.
Kanakadasa Jayanti, Nov. 18: Banks will remain closed in Karnataka.
Seng Kutsnem, Nov. 23: Banks will remain closed in Meghalaya.
Extended Bank Holidays In Several States
This weekend is a long weekend for banks in many parts of India. Banks in Bihar and Jharkhand were closed on Nov. 7 and 8 due to Chhath Puja. This means a four-day long weekend for lenders in those regions. Banks were also closed in Meghalaya on account of the Wangala Festival on Nov. 8 and will further remain closed due to the Nongkrem Dance on Nov. 12, thus making it a four-day long holiday.