Saturday Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed On November 9?

Banks in India are typically closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month unless specified otherwise. Since Nov. 9 is the second Saturday, banks across India will remain closed on this day.

Banks generally follow the standard holiday guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India, which includes specified holidays, second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays.

Bank holidays, as per the RBI, are broadly categorised into three types – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, real-time gross settlement (RTGS) holidays and bank account-closing holidays. In addition, banks are closed on every second and fourth Saturday of each month.

On top of this, holidays for festivals vary by state and regional offices of the central bank.