Satellites For Rural Internet Connectivity Boost And An Opportunity For Telcos

India’s satellite communication sector is poised for significant growth, driven by emerging collaborations between satellite operators and local telecom companies. With a largely untapped broadband market of over 290 million households, particularly in rural areas, satellite broadband providers see enormous potential, according to a recent Morgan Stanley report.

India, with only 3% broadband penetration, remains one of the largest untapped broadband markets in the Asia Pacific, second only to Indonesia and the Philippines in the Asia-Pacific region,​ highlighting the vast opportunities for satellite internet providers.

Satellite operators collaborating with global telcos could unlock over 500 million untapped households, creating an $80-billion annual market opportunity, particularly in regions like India, Indonesia, Brazil, and Mexico.

The report highlights Low Earth Orbit satellites as key to bridging the digital divide, offering faster speeds and lower latency. As LEO technology expands, India could see enhanced rural connectivity, transforming sectors like education, healthcare, and e-commerce.