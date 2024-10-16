Satcom Spectrum Tiff: Jio To Airtel Vs Elon Musk's Starlink, Amazon's Kuiper

The debate on auction versus allocation of satellite spectrum has once again been ignited, with Airtel honcho Sunil Bharti Mittal weighing in the favour of rival Jio and demanding that satellite firms cough up money for spectrum.

Interestingly, Mittal chose to do so at the inauguration of the India Mobile Congress and the International Telecom Union's World Telecom Standardisation Assembly, while addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan Martin.

The ITU is the global body that regulates all satellite communications, and that spectrum must be shared with satellite firms has also been designated by the same body.

While Airtel joined Jio's lobbying position in wanting satellite firms to be treated at par with telecom operators, it was the entry of billionaire Elon Musk, who runs Starlink, a satellite internet provider, that invoked reactions.

"That would be unprecedented, as this spectrum was long designated by the ITU as shared spectrum for satellites," Musk wrote on X, another platform he owns. Musk was reacting to a news story on Airtel and Jio's demands.