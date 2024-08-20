Sarda Energy Deposits Rs 1,950 Crore In Escrow Account As Part Of SKS Power Resolution

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. deposited an infusion amount of Rs 1,950 crore in an Escrow account as per the terms of the resolution plan for debt-ridden SKS Power Generation Ltd.

The Chhattisgarh-based company informed the Management Committee of SKS Power Generation on Aug. 19 regarding the deposition of the amount in the Bank of Baroda account in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Earlier on Aug. 13, the Mumbai-based bench of the National Company Law Tribunal approved Sarda Energy and Mining's bid and rejected other applications to acquire SKS Power Generation (Chhattisgarh). The decision came after a complex set of actions.

The resolution plan provides for payment of Rs 1,805 crore plus CIRP cost, IMC cost, surplus cash, margin money, litigation benefits and avoidance benefits, as the company had earlier notified in an exchange filing. The company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Sarda Energy & Minerals.