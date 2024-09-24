SAP Labs India To Build Custom AI And Multi-Agent AI

SAP Labs India is focussing on building custom artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-agent AI technology, aimed at driving the next wave of business transformation for customers, said Sindhu Gangadharan, Managing Director, SAP Labs India.

The India arm is SAP’s second largest Research and Development (R&D) hub, housing 40% of the R&D workforce. With an employee strength of 15,600, the location covers the entire breadth of SAP’s product portfolio.

“SAP Labs India’s focus on custom AI and multi-agent AI is transforming how businesses operate by enabling sophisticated interactions and decision-making capabilities that go beyond the traditional scope of AI applications,” Gangadharan said.