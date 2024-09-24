NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsSAP Labs India To Build Custom AI And Multi-Agent AI
SAP Labs India To Build Custom AI And Multi-Agent AI

The company is touting Custom AI as the next big wave in technology

24 Sep 2024, 10:24 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Multi-agent is a system where agents comprehend and decision-making is done together.</p><p>(Source:&nbsp;Unsplash)</p></div>
Multi-agent is a system where agents comprehend and decision-making is done together.

(Source: Unsplash)

SAP Labs India is focussing on building custom artificial intelligence (AI) and multi-agent AI technology, aimed at driving the next wave of business transformation for customers, said Sindhu Gangadharan, Managing Director, SAP Labs India.

The India arm is SAP’s second largest Research and Development (R&D) hub, housing 40% of the R&D workforce. With an employee strength of 15,600, the location covers the entire breadth of SAP’s product portfolio.

“SAP Labs India’s focus on custom AI and multi-agent AI is transforming how businesses operate by enabling sophisticated interactions and decision-making capabilities that go beyond the traditional scope of AI applications,” Gangadharan said.

The company is touting custom AI as the next big wave in technology because it enables businesses to tailor AI solutions to their unique challenges and opportunities. By personalising AI to fit specific workflows and objectives, businesses can unlock unprecedented levels of efficiency, innovation, and competitive advantage. Multi-agent is a system where agents comprehend and decision-making is done together.

“With productivity growth plateauing and businesses seeking to address talent shortages, AI agents represent a promising application of AI that can enhance productivity beyond the capabilities of current software and AI technologies,” Gangadharan said.

