Sansera Engineering To Invest Rs 2,100 Crore In New Manufacturing Facility In Karnataka

"Under this MoU, Sansera Engineering plans to invest around Rs 2,100 crore over a period of three to five years. This investment will be directed towards expanding their manufacturing capacity over a 55-acre plot in Harohalli, Ramanagara. The project is expected to create approximately 3,500 direct and indirect jobs in the region," a statement issued by the office of the Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil said.