Sanjay Nayar Takes Over As Assocham President

"Nayar brings experience of four decades in global financial and capital markets, including 25 years at Citi and nearly 14 at KKR, before retiring last year. He established KKR India operations in 2009 after leaving Citigroup. At KKR, Sanjay led investments of around $14 billion in private equity, real estate, and infrastructure, and credited with private equity being the largest at approximately $10 billion valuation," Assocham stated.