Sanghvi Movers MD Expects Strong Order Book To Drive Growth In Second Half Of FY25

Crane rental services provider Sanghvi Movers Ltd. is expected to see a recovery in growth in the remaining quarters for the current financial year, backed by a strong order book and rise in demand for cranes.

The company is well-positioned to maintain its revenue guidance of Rs 950-Rs 1,000 crore in the financial year 2025, said Managing Director Rishi Sanghvi.

“Looking forward, we believe that the second half of the financial year is where the demand for cranes is going up. All sectors—wind, steel, cement, hydro chemicals, rail, bridges—will pick up in the second half of the (financial) year,” Sanghvi told NDTV Profit.

“We also expect to maintain an average blended yield of 2% through FY25,” he added.

The order book of Sanghvi Movers already stands at Rs 750 crore and there are still seven months left to build on that, the top executive said. Therefore, the revenue guidance of Rs 950-Rs 1,000 crore in fiscal 2025 is maintainable.

“We expect to maintain the same blended average Ebitda, which we have given guidance (for)—of around 50%,” Sanghvi added.