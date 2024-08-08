Sandur Manganese And Iron Ores Appoints New CEO And COO

Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores Ltd. has appointed Krishnendu Sanyal as chief executive officer and Manjunath Prabhu as chief operating officer.

Sanyal has 32 years of experience in strategic, financial, and operational leadership, having previously worked at Tata Steel Ltd. in India, The Siam Industrial Wire Co. in Thailand, and Sedibeng Iron Ore in South Africa.

The newly appointed COO, Manjunath Prabhu, has 36 years of experience in operations, leadership, and strategic planning. His career includes roles at JSW Steel Ltd., Essar Steel Ltd., and KOICL Ltd..

Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores' operations span over three business segments, namely mining of manganese and iron ore, ferro alloys, coke and energy.

(With Inputs From PTI)