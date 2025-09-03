Sandhar Technologies Eyes 20% Revenue Growth In FY26, Bets Big On Two-Wheeler Smart Locks

Sandhar Technologies, a leading automotive components manufacturer, is on a trajectory to achieve double-digit Ebitda margins by the end of the current financial year, according to its Chairman, Managing Director (MD) and CEO Jayant Davar.

“At the closure of this particular year, we will have a 50 basis points improvement in margin, which will be in double digits for sure and a safe double digit in that sense,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit.

He attributed the past pressure on margins to substantial capital investments, noting, "It's time for us to fertilise and take benefits from what we've done."

Davar expressed confidence that Sandhra Technologies will register a 2x growth rate compared to the industry average. The company is projecting a 20% growth in revenue in FY26, aided by its acquisition of Sundaram Clayton’s aluminium die-casting business.

“We are hopeful that with the GST thing kicking in and the market picking up further, we should be able to beat even that number as we go forward,” he said. He was hopeful of a positive outcome on the proposed reforms at the upcoming meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, scheduled on Sept. 3 and 4.