Sanathan Textiles Unfazed By US Tariffs, Reaffirms FY26 Revenue Guidance

Leading yarn manufacturer Sanathan Textiles remains unaffected by the United States tariff impacts. The company’s exports to the US are under 1% and account for less than 4% of its revenue. Executive Director Sammir Dattani said that the company maintains its strong focus on domestic demand. He added that the company continues to uphold its FY26 revenue guidance of Rs 4,600 to Rs 4,800 crore.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Dattani explained that over the past few years, the company has strategically shifted its focus to the growing domestic market, which has helped offset any potential impact.

“If you look over the last three years, our exports went down. And because we saw more opportunity in the domestic market…it was a very conscious and calculated decision. See, selling our product because of the growing demand is not a challenge. We pivot between domestic and export sales depending on the net back and profitability. And we have pivoted accordingly. So March FY25, our revenue from exports is less than 4%,” he explained.