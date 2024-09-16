Samvardhana Motherson To Pump $15 Million In Israel's REE Automotive For 11% Stake

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. will invest $15 million in REE Automotive Ltd., headquartered in Israel, to acquire a stake of 11% in the company, the auto components major said in an exchange filing on Sunday.

The acquisition will be made through MSSL Consolidated Inc., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson.

As part of the transaction, MSSL Consolidated will subscribe up to 36,39,010 Class A ordinary shares of REE Automotive at a price of $4.12 apiece, the filing added.

While REE is headquartered in Israel, its has manufacturing facilities in the UK's Coventry and the US' Austin. Its turnover in calendar year 2023 stood at $1.6 million.