Samvardhana Motherson Projects Rs 5,000-Crore Capex In FY25

Samvardhana Motherson Ltd. is projecting capital expenditure of up to Rs 5,000 crore in FY25 after strong growth in net profit and revenue in the first quarter.

However, this figure needs to be recalibrated on account of acquisition of new businesses, according to Chief Financial Officer Kunal Malani. The company is on a deleveraging path and hopes that the company’s leverage ratio will go down to 1 times, he said.

The company has seen an improvement in margins in the June quarter of FY25, which stood at 9.6%, a 100 bps expansion from 8.6%, Malani said. "Last year’s entire year margin was 9.3% and we are in the first quarter itself sitting on a margin of 9.6%. The total M&A revenue pool that has been assimilated in this quarter is slightly above Rs 6,000 crore,” he said.

The automotive components company's consolidated net profit in Q1 stood at Rs 1,097.18 crore, up over 69% year-on-year. Total revenue from operations increased 28.5% to Rs 28,867.96 crore.