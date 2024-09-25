Samvardhana Motherson Plans To Tap Growth Opportunities After Rs 6,438-Crore QIP

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd., which raised funds via the qualified institutional placement route this week, aims to capitalise on the incremental growth opportunities, according to the company’s Chief Financial Officer Kunal Malani.

On Sept. 20, the company had informed the stock exchanges about raising Rs 6,438 crore through the QIP route. The company witnessed strong interest from domestic and foreign institutional investors for its QIP issue.

Elaborating on the company’s future growth plans after the QIP, Malani told NDTV Profit that the idea behind the fundraise was to "fortify the balance sheet" and the company is in a capacity to "actually go after all of the opportunities parallelly".