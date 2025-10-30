Samvardhana Motherson International Appoints Gandharv Tongia As Gr CFO

Auto components maker Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd on Wednesday announced the appointment of Gandharv Tongia as Group Chief Financial Officer Designate.

Tongia's formal appointment as Group Chief Financial Officer will commence on November 15, 2025, the company said in a statement.

Tongia will commence a handover period from Kunal Malani, who is being elevated to President-Group Strategy & Transformation, effective from November 15, 2025, to drive efforts to achieve Vision 2030, it added.

Tongia will be part of the Motherson Leadership Team reporting to the Board, the company said.

He has over two decades of experience and has worked in "Big 4 Audit firms as well as at Polycab India Ltd", it added.